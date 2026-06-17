80°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish officials monitoring multiple roads for flooding following Tuesday's storms
HAMMOND — Following Tuesday's heavy rain, parts of Tangipahoa Parish experienced significant flooding and high water.
Tangipahoa Parish deputies said that Briar Patch Cemetery Road at the south curve and Hayden Road just south of Highway 10 are being monitored for flooding.
Trees were also reported down at the corner of Harvey Lavigne Road and Fire Tower Road, as well as Lamonica Road and East Evans Road.
Ahead of Wednesday's continued rain, officials recommend visiting one of several locations in the parish to pick up self-serve sandbags.
Learn more about the ongoing heavy rain from WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 arrested in BRPD drug bust along Ruby Court; officers seize fentanyl,...
-
Livingston Parish officials advise residents to stay prepared for flooding as rain...
-
Free legal support event for cancer patients, survivors, caregivers being held at...
-
Baton Rouge drainage crews clear pipes and debris ahead of heavy rain
-
Southeastern Louisiana University hires new head of music and performing arts department...