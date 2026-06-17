Tangipahoa Parish officials monitoring multiple roads for flooding following Tuesday's storms

HAMMOND — Following Tuesday's heavy rain, parts of Tangipahoa Parish experienced significant flooding and high water.

Tangipahoa Parish deputies said that Briar Patch Cemetery Road at the south curve and Hayden Road just south of Highway 10 are being monitored for flooding.

Trees were also reported down at the corner of Harvey Lavigne Road and Fire Tower Road, as well as Lamonica Road and East Evans Road.

Ahead of Wednesday's continued rain, officials recommend visiting one of several locations in the parish to pick up self-serve sandbags.

Learn more about the ongoing heavy rain from WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists.