80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

1 person injured after shed catches fire in Central's Morgan Place West subdivision

2 hours 6 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, June 17 2026 Jun 17, 2026 June 17, 2026 8:27 AM June 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — A shed at a home inside the Morgan Place West subdivision caught fire Wednesday morning in Central. 

Firefighters from the Central Fire Department, alongside Baton Rouge Fire and District Six Fire units, responded to the fire around 6:10 a.m.

One person was injured in the fire, but they were treated at the scene and promptly released. 

Central Fire said that the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days