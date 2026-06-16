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Southeastern Louisiana University hires new head of music and performing arts department from Clemson
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University has appointed a new head for its music and performing arts department.
Paul Buyer comes to Southeastern from Clemson University. He previously served as director of percussion, director of music and acting associate dean.
“Dr. Paul Buyer joins us at a time of incredible trajectory, bringing a distinguished record of leadership from Clemson University,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Eric Skipper said. “His rare blend of elite musicianship, forward-thinking innovation, and deep commitment to student success can propel the department to new heights. We are thrilled to welcome a leader who so clearly values community connectedness and is poised to strengthen our partnerships with local schools and regional arts organizations.”
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Buyer's hiring comes amid an overhaul of the school's leadership in its performing arts department, with USC's Stephen Morman hired last month as the school's new Director of Athletic Bands and Associate Director of Bands.
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