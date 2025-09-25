82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Parish lifts burn ban in place since mid-September

5 hours 38 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, September 25 2025 Sep 25, 2025 September 25, 2025 11:34 AM September 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Update: Officials have lifted the burn ban that was in place since Sept. 12.

AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish is under a burn ban effective immediately due to dry conditions in the area, according to the Hammond Fire Department.

The Tangipahoa Parish President, Robby Miller, announced the parish-wide burn ban on Friday afternoon. The ban will be in effect until further notice. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days