Tangipahoa Parish lifts burn ban in place since mid-September
Update: Officials have lifted the burn ban that was in place since Sept. 12.
AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish is under a burn ban effective immediately due to dry conditions in the area, according to the Hammond Fire Department.
The Tangipahoa Parish President, Robby Miller, announced the parish-wide burn ban on Friday afternoon. The ban will be in effect until further notice.
