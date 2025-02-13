58°
Tangipahoa Parish hosts community meeting to announce land plan
KENTWOOD — Details about a new land project will be revealed at a community meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18.
City officials are introducing the 2045 Tangipahoa Parish Comprehensive Plan. The project was adopted in November 2023 and aims to focus on land use recommendations in Tangipahoa Parish.
The meeting will be held at the Spring Creek Milling Co-Op in Kentwood along LA-1054. It will last from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information on how to attend, click here.
