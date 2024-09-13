82°
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for a man wanted for attempted murder

HAMMOND - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a man who is wanted for attempted murder from a shooting that happened in early September. 

Craig Daniel Hawxhurst, 20, is accused of shooting a relative multiple times in a home on Stafford Road. The victim survived. 

Hawxhurst is a white male with brown hair and green eyes, standing around 5 feet 11 inches and weighing around 225 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office at 985-902-2072. 

