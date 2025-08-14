Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish deputies, Hammond Police arrest Natalbany man accused of raping juvenile
NATALBANY — A Natalbany man was arrested by law enforcement for allegedly raping a juvenile.
Willie Jackson III, 42, was arrested July 29 after months of investigation by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and Hammond Police Department.
In November, Jackson was accused of raping a 12-year-old Hammond resident several times over five years in at least two states. A warrant was eventually issued for Jackson's arrest.
"Despite efforts to locate Jackson in multiple locations across the country, he remained wanted until Hammond Police learned the suspect was possibly at a home within their jurisdiction," deputies said.
He was then booked on one count each of first-degree rape, first-degree rape of a victim under 13 and molestation of a juvenile. Jackson was also charged with two counts of aggravated crimes against nature.
