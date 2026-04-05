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Tangipahoa Parish bridge to be closed through September
TANGIPAHOA - Starting Monday, April 6, Tangipahoa Parish's Tyner Creek Bridge will be closed due to a replacement operation.
DOTD says the closure is expected to last through September 2026.
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Drivers will have to use the following detour:
-Drivers headed east may take La. 40 east to U.S. 51, then north to La. 16 east to re-intersect La. 1054
-Drivers headed west may take La. 16 west to U.S. 51 South to La. 40 East, to re-intersect La. 1054
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