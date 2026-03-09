73°
Tangipahoa Parish bridge closed for structural review
AMITE - Tangipahoa Parish officials announced Monday that the wooden bridge on Belle Gardner Road will be closed until it has a structural review.
Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said there is an emergency road closure for the bridge after a tree got lodged against it.
As a precaution, the portion of Belle Gardner Road will be closed until it's inspected and deemed safe.
