73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Parish bridge closed for structural review

2 hours 43 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, March 09 2026 Mar 9, 2026 March 09, 2026 8:29 PM March 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE - Tangipahoa Parish officials announced Monday that the wooden bridge on Belle Gardner Road will be closed until it has a structural review. 

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said there is an emergency road closure for the bridge after a tree got lodged against it. 

Trending News

As a precaution, the portion of Belle Gardner Road will be closed until it's inspected and deemed safe. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days