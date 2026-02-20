83°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa deputies: Woman arrested after stealing from Hammond Dollar General stores with two others
HAMMOND — A woman accused of stealing from Tangipahoa Parish dollar stores was arrested by deputies.
Lisa Tate, 57, was arrested Thursday on theft charges.
Tate, alongside 47-year-old Paula Forney and 51-year-old Chekita White, allegedly went into a Hammond Dollar General in June 2025 and one of them distracted the clerk while the other two stole a large amount of items.
WBRZ previously reported that Forney was booked for felony theft, drug and fugitive charges.
White was issued a misdemeanor summons for theft by shoplifting and as an accessory to obstruction of justice. She was not booked into jail and her mugshot was not taken.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR School Board discusses proposed St. George district amid plans for school...
-
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he...
-
West Baton Rouge launches new app for residents to report issues
-
2 ON YOUR SIDE: Gonzales residents still plagued by red dust as...
-
Eric Dane, 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Euphoria' star, has died at 53
Sports Video
-
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he...
-
Southern's Givens and Fuller participate in HBCU Legacy Bowl
-
LSU baseball prepares for trip to Jax College Baseball Classic
-
LSU baseball tops Nicholls in mid-day mid-week game
-
Southern baseball falls to UNO at Lee Hines Stadium