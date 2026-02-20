Tangipahoa deputies: Woman arrested after stealing from Hammond Dollar General stores with two others

HAMMOND — A woman accused of stealing from Tangipahoa Parish dollar stores was arrested by deputies.

Lisa Tate, 57, was arrested Thursday on theft charges.

Tate, alongside 47-year-old Paula Forney and 51-year-old Chekita White, allegedly went into a Hammond Dollar General in June 2025 and one of them distracted the clerk while the other two stole a large amount of items.

WBRZ previously reported that Forney was booked for felony theft, drug and fugitive charges.

White was issued a misdemeanor summons for theft by shoplifting and as an accessory to obstruction of justice. She was not booked into jail and her mugshot was not taken.