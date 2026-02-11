Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest two accused of Dollar General thefts, still searching for one
HAMMOND - Two women were arrested for allegedly stealing from Tangipahoa Parish dollar stores.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said three women went into a Hammond Dollar General in June 2025 and one distracted the clerk while two others stole a large amount of items. They were seen driving away in a silver SUV.
The women were identified as 47-year-old Paula Forney, 51-year-old Chekita White and 57-year-old Lisa Tate, but could not be located.
Both Forney and White were suspects in a unrelated drug investigation and were found in the vehicle that was matching the description from the theft.
Forney was booked for felony theft, drug and fugitive charges.
White was issued a misdemeanor summons for theft by shoplifting and accessory to obstruction of justice. She was not booked into jail and her mugshot was not taken.
Tate is still wanted for felony theft.
Anyone with information about Tate's whereabouts can call (985) 514-8181.
