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Louisiana State Police investigate Saturday morning inmate death at Morgan City Police Department
MORGAN CITY — The Louisiana State Police are investigating an inmate death at the Morgan City Police Department, the department announced on Saturday.
According to officers, an inmate at the Morgan City Police Department experienced a medical emergency early Saturday morning. While officers and emergency medical personnel initiated life-saving measures, the inmate was later pronounced dead by the St. Mary Parish Coroner's Office.
The department said that while no foul play is suspected, the Louisiana State Police have been requested to conduct an independent investigation.
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The investigation remains ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
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