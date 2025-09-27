Tangipahoa deputies: Inmate escapes while working at arena hosting annual TPSO rodeo

AMITE - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a work release inmate who walked away from his assignment at the Florida Parishes Arena for the annual TPSO rodeo.

Christopher Delcambre, 51, is described as a white male standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 160 pounds. He is wearing blue pants and a white shirt. He was booked in connection to a drug case and a felony theft case.

He was assigned to move pallets at the arena and was unaccounted for when the task was done. He was last seen heading in a northeast direction toward the new baseball fields by the arena.

There is no concern for danger to the public and the rodeo events for this evening will happen as planned. Anyone in the area with information is urged to contact 911 or the Tangipahoa Parish Jail directly at 985-748-8147 (option 1).