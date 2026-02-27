82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa deputies attempting to identify suspects accused of stealing ice machine from snowball stand

2 hours 54 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, February 27 2026 Feb 27, 2026 February 27, 2026 1:17 PM February 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LORANGER — The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office asked for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects accused of breaking into a snowball stand in Loranger on Tuesday.

According to deputies, surveillance video at the Freeze King Snowball stand on Highway 1062 showed a man breaking in through the door and stealing the business's ice machine with a second suspect. 

Trending News

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker urges anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office at 985-402-0214.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days