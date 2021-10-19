Taco Bell giving away free breakfasts burritos Thursday

This Thursday, Taco Bell wants to make sure you don't miss out on the most important meal of the day.

The fast-food chain is offering free breakfast burritos at its U.S. restaurants Thursday, from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Taco Bell expanded its menu options last year with a new line of pressed breakfast burritos.

One burrito features eggs, sausage, and nacho cheese sauce. Another has eggs, potato bites, pico de gallo, a three-cheese blend, and either bacon or sausage. A third option comes with eggs, Taco Bell's three-cheese blend, a hash brown, and bacon or sausage.

The burritos are part of Thursday's giveaway and typically cost between $1.29 to $2.89.

Interested customers must order the free burritos in-person, and stick to a limit of one per person.