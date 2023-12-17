Sylvia's Toys for Christmas hands out 3,000 gifts during distribution day 2023

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of children attended Sylvia's Toys for Christmas distribution day on Saturday, each of them taking home a gift.

WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon partnered up with St. Vincent de Paul for their 8th annual Christmas toy drive. Volunteers helped to give out more than 3,000 toys to children.

"They're just so excited," Sylvia said. "And every single one of those kids have said, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you.' A couple kids hugged me, and it's just been wonderful."

Sylvia thanked the community for its ongoing support to help put a smile on each child's face.

"The community support is overwhelming. From the beginning in 2015, we've just seen it grow and grow and grow," Sylvia said.

The job isn't over just yet though. Sylvia plans to make sure every child, especially those in under-served communities, wakes up on Christmas morning with brand new toys.