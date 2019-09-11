Suspected serial killer Ryan Sharpe gets trial date in East Baton Rouge

PRIDE - A man charged with killing three people in a 2017 shooting spree that unraveled over the course of months in the capital area finally has a trial date.

On Wednesday, court officials said Ryan Sharpe was found to be sane at the time he allegedly killed BREC Commissioner Carroll Breeden after the hearing had been delayed 10 times in the past. Breeden was gunned down while doing yard work outside his home near the parish line.

Sharpe had previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

A trial date in that killing has been set for March 2, 2020.

Sharpe has also pleaded not guilty for the death of Brad DeFranceschi and Thomas Bass in East Feliciana Parish. Sharpe allegedly killed both men at their homes around the same time Breeden was killed.

A fourth victim, Buck Hornsby, was shot outside his home but survived the attack.