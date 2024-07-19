76°
Suspected rapist wanted after skipping trial in Tangipahoa Parish
AMITE— Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for a rape suspect who skipped his trial date.
Gerald Stevens, 55, was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a third degree rape case involving a minor that occurred in 2021.
Deputies say Stevens was last seen Wednesday afternoon armed with a rifle outside a relative's home in Roseland. Stevens threatened to harm himself. His truck, a blue and silver Chevrolet Silverado Z71, was also spotted outside of the home.
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at (985)902-2070.
