Suspected rapist wanted after skipping trial in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE— Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for a rape suspect who skipped his trial date.

Gerald Stevens, 55, was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a third degree rape case involving a minor that occurred in 2021.

Deputies say Stevens was last seen Wednesday afternoon armed with a rifle outside a relative's home in Roseland. Stevens threatened to harm himself. His truck, a blue and silver Chevrolet Silverado Z71, was also spotted outside of the home.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at (985)902-2070.