Suspected gunman arrested at his home in Assumption Parish after deadly shooting

BAYOU L'OURSE - Deputies found a murder suspect waiting at his home after he apparently shot and killed someone there Sunday afternoon.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on Elaine Street in Bayou L'Ourse.

Witnesses said the victim, 40-year-old Atanacio Guerrero, went inside the home with Joseph Gilchrist Sr. and a mutual friend. Once inside, Gilchrist reportedly pulled out a gun and started questioning Guerrero about something. He then fired multiple shots, killing Guerrero.

Gilchrist was still at his home when deputies arrived. He was taken into custody and booked for second-degree murder.