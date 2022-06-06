Suspected carjacker booked on new charges after chase that ended in violent crash

BATON ROUGE - A man who was hospitalized after a chase with police ended in a major wreck was booked into jail on additional charges over the weekend.

Records show Jaquail White, 19, was booked Friday for carjacking, accused of taking a woman's vehicle by force at a hotel near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport on May 22.

Two days after the carjacking, the stolen car was spotted by a license plate reader near N Ardenwood Drive and Renoir Avenue. Later that same afternoon, officers found the car about four miles away on Plank Road.

Multiple police vehicles pursued the stolen car through the Glen Oaks neighborhood and into Central. The chase ended when the vehicle went off-road, smashed through a church sign and landed on its roof near the intersection of Joor Road and Lovett Road.

White was thrown from the vehicle during the crash and was taken into custody. His passenger was pinned beneath the car, and officers had to lift it to free her. Both were rushed to a hospital, with police noting the passenger had "extreme" injuries.

White was later released from the hospital and booked May 27 on charges related to the chase, including negligent injuring. A few days later, White was identified as the person who initially stole the vehicle, prompting the carjacking charge.

The condition of the passenger hurt in the crash is unknown as of Monday morning.

White was also booked on a count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, though arrest documents did not included details related to that charge.