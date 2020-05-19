Suspected burglar tied to shoot-out in Ponchatoula neighborhood arrested in East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Three alleged burglars are facing charges after they shot at a homeowner in Tangipahoa Parish and then led police on a cross-parish chase into Baton Rouge.

On Wednesday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the crime spree began in the Havens subdivision along LA 445 in Ponchatoula on May 6.

When a homeowner in the neighborhood confronted the burglars in the early morning, the burglars allegedly fired shots and ran away on foot. The sheriff's office said the homeowner returned fire but no one was hit.

The three then got into a vehicle with the keys inside and used that to speed away from the area.

The vehicle was spotted in Walker later that same morning, and a pursuit broke out when officers tried to make a traffic stop. The suspects led authorities on a chase all the way into neighboring East Baton Rouge Parish and crashed in the city of Baton Rouge.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Michael Carney was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. Another 17-year-old suspect was also inside the car.

The third suspect, 18-year-old Dajuan Thompson, was not inside the vehicle at the time. He was located by Baton Rouge Police later that week and taken into custody, the sheriff's office announced Monday.

Both Thomspon and Carney are from the Baton Rouge area according to the sheriff's office.

Carney was taken into custody May 12 after being released from the hospital and booked on multiple counts of burglary and one count of second-degree attempted murder.

Thompson was transported back to Tangipahoa Parish, where he is facing one count of auto theft, burglary, and attempted second-degree murder.

Warrants have also been obtained for the juvenile suspect.