Suspect wanted after fire at Seventh Ward Elementary; temporary building considered total loss

DENHAM SPRINGS - A temporary building at Seventh Ward Elementary housing a special needs classroom and school nursing station was damaged by a fire over Labor Day weekend, leading investigators to seek information on a suspect.

According to Livingston Parish Public Schools, the fire was reported to officials shortly after midnight on August 31. Firefighters controlled the blaze within 30 minutes and it was extinguished within an hour. The temporary building was the only one damaged and is considered a total loss.

Livingston Parish Public Schools said the building served five students. A classroom space and a temporary station for the nurses have been created in the school's main building.

The State Fire Marshal said the fire was intentionally set and are looking for a suspect. The suspect was wearing a light-colored t-shirt, jeans and a dark-colored ball cap. Based on evidence obtained so far, deputies believe the suspect entered and exited the campus on foot.

The SFM is asking anyone with information about this individual’s identity and whereabouts to contact the

SFM Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221.