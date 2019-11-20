76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Suspect sent to hospital after attempted home invasion in Baton Rouge

Wednesday, November 20 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials say when a gunman tried to force his way into a home, leading to an overnight shooting that ended with him in the hospital. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says it responded to a shooting incident at 10 p.m., Tuesday within the 5000 block of Cherryl Drive, which is just off Greenwell Springs Road. 

Upon their arrival, detectives say the homeowner told them a man  knocked on his door and then forced his way inside with a gun.

But the homeowner's stepsons fought off the gunman.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots during the time of the incident and some said just after the shooting, they saw men running from a vehicle parked in the home's driveway.

Detectives apprehended the fleeing suspects who were identified as Rayshawn Rogers and Jarred Hopkins. 

The third suspect was found injured in front of the home he'd attempted to enter. This third suspect has been identified as Darvion Lathers.

Rogers and Hopkins were charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon, and principal to attempted armed robbery. 

Lathers was also charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, attempted armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.

