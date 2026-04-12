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Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to midday commercial building fire on North Street
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a Sunday afternoon commercial building fire on North Street.
According to the department, the two-story building caught fire around 12 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the structure before bringing the fire under control.
While firefighters were able to contain fire damage to the side of the building where the fire originated, about half of the structure sustained damage.
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Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. No foul play is suspected.
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