Lane Kiffin speaks at LSU's Coaches Clinic

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge's two new head college football coaches, Lane Kiffin and Marshall Faulk, teamed up to speak at LSU's annual Coaches Clinic. Kiffin himself spoke for more than 35 minutes about a variety of topics.

One of those topics was Monte Kiffin, Super Bowl winning defensive coordinator and Lane's father.