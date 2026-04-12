Strawberry farmers report lower turnout at Ponchatoula festival despite boosted security

PONCHATOULA — The Strawberry Festival returned to Ponchatoula this weekend, but many say it felt different this time.

Organizers told WBRZ they expect upwards of 300,000 people this weekend. But farmers selling their produce say that number is way off.

Music, laughter and strawberries filled just about every corner. Crowds packed the streets of Ponchatoula Saturday ready to have a good time and enjoy a bite of sweet Louisiana strawberries.

"This is the best day of my life," festivalgoer Kris Stewart said. I can eat all of the strawberry food, treats, lemonade, daiquiri, and wine."

But between the food and festivities, there's a noticeable difference this year. More law enforcement presence with officers stationed throughout the festival.

"The ratio is good, I feel like the cop to people ratio is immaculate," Stewart said.

Heightened security followed last year's shooting and festivalgoers took notice. "I feel so safe here," said one attendee.

Local strawberry farmers also noticed a change, smaller crowds than usual for a Saturday.

"The crowds not like it usually is on a Saturday, not even remotely like a real Saturday here," said Trey Harris.

Harris, owner of Harris Strawberry Farm, returns every year. He sells what he grows and watches the festival bring the community together.

WBRZ spoke with him the day after last year's shooting. "I'm a very proud farmer here and it's just sad that something like that happened," Harris said in 2024.

He said crowds dropped significantly that weekend. This year, he's still seeing the impact.

"I mean look here, this place is usually packed with people, this whole street is usually loaded with people," Harris said.

He believes last year's violence kept some people away but says safety measures are in place and wants the community to come back.

"Come out here, It's safe. Nothing's going on. Everybody's having a great time. We need y'all to come out here tomorrow. It was really down today," Harris said.

The festival closed early at 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. It closes at 6 p.m. on the final day.