Former St. Francisville Mayor Billy D'Aquilla passes away Sunday

Former St. Francisville Mayor Billy D'Aquilla, who was in public office for more than four decades, passed away on Sunday, The Advocate reported. He was 85.

D'Aquilla won his first term as mayor in 1984 and retired from the job in 2020. Before he was mayor, D'Aquilla was on the board of aldermen for 12 years.

He's survived by his daughter, Mary Dreher, and two sons, District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla and current St. Francisville Mayor Andy D'Aquilla.

Information about funeral arrangements has not been announced.