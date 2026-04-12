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Sunday night power outage planned for Port Allen postponed

1 hour 20 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, April 12 2026 Apr 12, 2026 April 12, 2026 3:21 PM April 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — A planned Sunday night power outage for Entergy customers in Port Allen has been postponed, according to city officials. 

The power outage, originally scheduled to run from 10 p.m. Sunday, April 12, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 13, would have allowed crews to make repairs on the Cohen Substation.

Officials said that a new date has yet to be scheduled. 

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