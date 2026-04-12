75°
Latest Weather Blog
Two hurt in shooting at Ponchatoula's Tasker Park
PONCHATOULA - Two people were hurt in a shooting at Ponchatoula's Tasker Park on Sunday.
Police Chief Bry Layrisson said the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Two men suffered gunshot wounds to the leg. They are both in stable condition.
No information about what led up to the shooting has been released.
Trending News
Tasker Park is nearly a mile away from the town's annual Strawberry Festival, which wrapped up at 6 p.m. Sunday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
-
Fair Housing Workshop helps landlords and tenants understand their rights
-
Livingston Parish president releases statement after parish government ordered to pay $37,000...
-
Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful gearing up for Love the Boot Week...
-
Southern University throws watch party for Artemis II return
Sports Video
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
-
No. 21 LSU softball can't finish sweep, drops series finale to No....
-
Cellura goes the distance in teal game, No. 21 LSU Softball takes...
-
LSU women's basketball gets first transfer portal signee
-
Southern softball sweeps Arkansas Pine-Bluff at home