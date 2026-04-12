Two hurt in shooting at Ponchatoula's Tasker Park

PONCHATOULA - Two people were hurt in a shooting at Ponchatoula's Tasker Park on Sunday.

Police Chief Bry Layrisson said the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Two men suffered gunshot wounds to the leg. They are both in stable condition.

No information about what led up to the shooting has been released.

Tasker Park is nearly a mile away from the town's annual Strawberry Festival, which wrapped up at 6 p.m. Sunday.