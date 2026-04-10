68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fair Housing Workshop helps landlords and tenants understand their rights

2 hours 22 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 April 10, 2026 7:09 PM April 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge's Office of Community Development invited landlords and tenants to attend an informative Fair Housing Workshop on Friday at the Baton Rouge Garden Center.

The workshop was designed to help residents better understand their rights and responsibilities. 

Trending News

Attendees learned valuable information, including fair housing rights and protections, how to file housing discrimination complaints, and the basics of evictions.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days