84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect in Hammond apartment complex shooting released from hospital, booked into jail

1 hour 43 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, February 19 2026 Feb 19, 2026 February 19, 2026 1:12 PM February 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — The suspect in a shooting at a Hammond apartment complex was released from the hospital on Thursday and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. 

Marquanvius Jones is accused of killing 26-year-old Javan Meyers after the two allegedly shot at each other during a fight. Jones allegedly hit three other people, including a 4-year-old child. The child and one other victim were released from the hospital the same day.

Trending News

As WBRZ previously reported, Jones was also hit during the shooting and was hospitalized. He was released and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on second-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days