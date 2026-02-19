Suspect in Hammond apartment complex shooting released from hospital, booked into jail

HAMMOND — The suspect in a shooting at a Hammond apartment complex was released from the hospital on Thursday and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Marquanvius Jones is accused of killing 26-year-old Javan Meyers after the two allegedly shot at each other during a fight. Jones allegedly hit three other people, including a 4-year-old child. The child and one other victim were released from the hospital the same day.

As WBRZ previously reported, Jones was also hit during the shooting and was hospitalized. He was released and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on second-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.