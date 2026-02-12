75°
Five people shot after gunfire breaks out at Hammond apartment complex; 1 dead, 1 taken into custody

2 hours 9 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, February 12 2026 Feb 12, 2026 February 12, 2026 2:17 PM February 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Five people were shot when gunfire broke out at a Hammond apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker said a 26-year-old man was killed after he and another person shot at each other during a fight. Four bystanders, including a 3-year-old, were injured and taken to a hospital. The sheriff said their conditions range from stable to critical.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Willow Villa apartments off Old Baton Rouge Highway.

The other shooter was taken into custody, Sticker said. 

This is a developing story. 

