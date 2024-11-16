Suspect in 2021, 2022 attacks on girls at bus stops arrested on new charges

BATON ROUGE — A man awaiting trial in a series of school bus stop attacks on girls in 2021 and 2022 has been booked with dozens of new crimes involving sexually explicit photos and videos police say he persuaded a 14-year-old girl to send him during the same time period.

Hunter Shane Talley, who is 28, exchanged more than 31,000 messages with the girl between January and September of 2022, according to an arrest warrant.

He was booked into Parish Prison Friday on 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 33 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Police seized his cell phone when he was arrested in September 2022. The arrest warrant was filed on Thursday.

It says investigators found more than 2,500 attachments in the thread of text messages and discovered that at least 10 of them contained sexually explicit photos or videos of the then-14-year-old girl. In other messages, the warrant says, Talley requested the videos. Police were able to track down the girl from the messages and she confirmed that she sent them in response to Talley’s requests, the warrant says.

In the bus stop attacks, Talley is accused of accosting a 13-year-old girl on Robertson Avenue on Sept. 1, 2022. The girl said her attacker brandished a gun and called her over to his truck. He groped her and then drove away.

He is accused of a similar crime the next day. A 12-year-old girl was waiting for the bus on Mohican Prescott Crossover that morning. A man brandished a gun at her and she ran to a nearby house before he said anything.

After Talley’s arrest in those cases, a girl attacked nearly a year earlier at her bus stop on Plank Road contacted investigators to say that Talley was also the man who had attacked her. In that crime, the 15-year-old victim said a man had driven by her several times before he stopped and started talking to her. She couldn’t hear him because she was wearing headphones. She lowered the volume and he said “Give me your a**,” she reported. When she said no, he got out of the car with a gun in his hand, cocked it and opened the back door of his car, which was lined with blue towels. A man living nearby went outside to feed his dog and the dog ran toward the gunman and the girl. The gunman rushed back to his car and fled.

Talley’s court records also contain a reference to an attempted kidnapping the morning of his arrest, but he was not charged in that case and no available documents provide further details about the crime except to say it happened Sept. 6, 2022 on Robertson Avenue.

Talley was formally charged in the other three crimes in January. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count each of attempted second-degree kidnapping and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Court records indicate that Talley was jailed earlier this year on contempt of court charges after something happened with the ankle monitor that was a condition of his bond. In July, Judge William Jorden found him in contempt after a report involving tests on his ankle monitor was provided to the court, according to court minutes.

Talley’s next court hearing is set for February.