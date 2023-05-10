Suspect identified, wanted in Saturday night shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for 26-year-old Jaime Rivera in a fatal shooting investigation

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Cristy Drive shortly before 8:00 pm.

Eduardo Olivas, 33, died on scene from sustained gunshot wounds. The second victim, 36, was transported to a local hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

Rivera is wanted on 2nd Degree Murder charges and Attempted 2nd Degree Murder charges.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

We will keep you updated as more details are released on this story.