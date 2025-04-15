Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near Donaldsonville High School football game

DONALDSONVILLE - Authorities have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting near the stadium at Donaldsonville High School's homecoming football game.

Malik Fowler, 21, has been arrested in connection with the shooting that killed 21-year-old Tyree Parker and critically injured another.

He is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, simple criminal damage to property, and disturbing the peace. The victim who died has been identified as Tyree Parker, 21, of Donaldsonville.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place at Clay and Lee Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday. Once on the scene, deputies found the two male victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities also observed a male subject, later identified as Fowler, attempting to flee the scene. Fowler was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

During their investigation, detectives learned that Fowler was acquainted with the victims and had engaged in an argument before firing his gun.

The shooting occurred just blocks away from the stadium where Donaldsonville High School's homecoming football game was being played.

"Obviously, we wanted to take care of our citizens inside that stadium," Sheriff Bobby Webre said. "The game was canceled. We got everybody out.

"Actually, the stadium pretty much cleared itself out once they started hearing gunfire. And we had many, many deputies out here."

Webre also said the people involved in the shooting did not attend the game or any alumni events, as far as deputies can discern.

He confirmed that a gun was recovered at the scene, but it was not yet known if that was the weapon used in the shooting.

A witness captured the dispute that preceded the shooting on camera. In it, a man walks up to the driver of a car, believed to be Fowler, and appears to strike him or throw something at him.

The driver exits the vehicle, pulls a gun, and fires at least nine shots.

Though edited, this video still depicts the violent act and may not be suitable for everyone.

Ascension Schools issued the following statement:

We want to inform you that an incident has taken place in close proximity to Floyd Boutte Stadium where the Donaldsonville High School homecoming game against Patterson High School was being hosted. This did not take place inside the stadium.

Please be aware that this is an ongoing situation, and all updates and information regarding the incident will be provided by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO). We understand the concern and curiosity surrounding this event, but for the most accurate and up-to-date information, we urge you to refer to the APSO for official updates.

We prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and community, and are closely monitoring the situation along with the APSO. Our thoughts and support are with everyone affected by this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.