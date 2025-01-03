Suspect arrested after body of Plaquemine teen found with gunshot wounds in burning sugarcane field

ADDIS - The suspect in the death of an 18-year-old whose body was found in a burning sugarcane field was arrested, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Tyler Davis, 18, was responsible for the death of Ja'Morius Mitchell, 18, after Mitchell's body was found laying in a drainage ditch and concealed beneath sugarcane with the surrounding field and victim's body being burned. Investigators believe the killing may have been motivated by a dispute over a cellphone.

On Dec. 19, investigators recovered a backpack at a Port Allen residence associated with Tyler Davis. The backpack contained Davis' personal belongings, including a cell phone and what deputies called an "AR-15 style pistol." Investigators say Davis, Mitchell and two others were traveling together when the group drove to the location where Mitchell's body was later discovered.

WBRSO says Davis used an AR-15 style pistol to shoot Mitchell twice from behind and killing him. Davis, alongside the others, dragged Mitchell's body into the field and left it concealed beneath sugar cane. Deputies say Davis returned to the scene and set the area on fire.

David was booked for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Additionally, Sterling Powell, 18, and Devontae Johnson, 23, were booked for principal to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Powell and Johnson were arrested on Dec. 19 while Davis was arrested Friday.