Survey reveals gaps in knowledge about heart health tests and medication

BATON ROUGE - American Heart Month is February, and medical experts are sounding the alarm on a growing health crisis.

While heart disease remains the leading cause of death globally, a new study from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center reveals most people remain unaware of critical early testing methods and the full range of medication options available to save lives.

The survey highlights a lack of awareness regarding coronary artery calcium scans, with 67% of respondents admitting they are unfamiliar with the procedure. This non-invasive, 15-minute CT scan serves as a vital tool for detecting early coronary artery disease and assessing future heart attack risks, yet it remains underutilized by the general public.

Dr. Laxmi Mehta, a physician at the Wexner Medical Center, emphasizes that early detection is becoming more urgent as the disease shifts its profile.

Cardiovascular disease is the top killer of both men and women, and heart health issues are rising among Americans in their 20s and 30s- a demographic previously considered at lower risk. Dr. Mehta attributes this shift to a combination of sedentary lifestyles, a rise in processed food consumption, and the long-term impact of inhaled nicotine and vaping products.

Current medical guidance suggests the fight against heart disease should begin in early adulthood.

Dr. Mehta recommends that you have your cholesterol checked starting at age 18. If the results are normal, a follow-up every five years is sufficient, but abnormal results require annual monitoring. This proactive approach is essential because lifestyle changes, while important, are not always enough to combat genetic factors or advanced plaque buildup.

The study also found that most patients are only familiar with statins for cholesterol management. While Dr. Mehta confirms that statins remain the first line of therapy for reducing plaque, she notes non-statin medications offer a critical second line of defense for those who are intolerant to traditional treatments or those who do not see enough improvement through diet and exercise alone.

"We have patients that are doing everything possible, eating the heart-healthy diet, exercising, but it's not really doing enough," Dr. Mehta said.

She stresses that managing heart health is a lifelong commitment rather than a one-time checkup. Experts urge you to speak with your doctor about whether you are a candidate for screenings like the calcium scan to ensure early intervention.