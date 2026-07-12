Sunday PM Forecast: More torrential downpours to kickoff the new workweek

The stormy weather isn’t over yet. Fueled by a moisture-loaded atmosphere from top to bottom, additional showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday. The threat of flash flooding remains.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Afternoon thunderstorms will lose their punch into the evening. Clouds will remain overnight, along with the chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Expect another mild and muggy start on Monday, with lows in the mid-70s. Don’t leave home without an umbrella on Monday. The vast majority will see rain at least once. It won't rain the entire day, but downpours could pop up as early as this morning, with the threat sticking around through midday and into the afternoon. Thanks to cloud cover and rain, highs won’t even come close to hitting 90°, stopping short in the 80s.

The atmosphere will be incredibly moisture-rich on Monday, fueling intense, heavy downpours. These storms could quickly drop 1 to 3 inches of rain, with higher isolated amounts possible. Not everyone will run into trouble, but scattered street flooding is possible with a setup like this, especially if heavy rain hits urban areas. Because storms may impact commutes, consider adding some extra drive time and watch for slick spots.

Up Next: Storms may linger into Tuesday, though they shouldn’t be as intense. However, if heavy rain targets areas recently hit hard by downpours, isolated instances of flash flooding cannot be ruled out. By midweek, thunderstorms will taper off as a typical summer pattern returns. By the end of the week, afternoon storms will become the exception rather than the rule as heat takes center stage. Expect highs to soar into the mid-90s, with the heat likely carrying over into next weekend.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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