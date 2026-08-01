Saturday AM forecast: Storms Overnight, Less Humid Air Arrives Sunday

A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the Capital Region overnight into early Sunday. Most of the rain should be gone around or shortly after sunrise, with improving conditions through the day as drier air moves in.

Today and Tonight: Saturday will be hot with highs in the mid 90s. Fortunately, there are no advisories for excessive heat today. Thunderstorms develop overnight. While a few storms could become strong with gusty winds, most of the activity in the Capital Region is expected while many people are asleep.





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Up Next: Sunday afternoon looks much more comfortable as humidity drops behind the front. Temperatures will still reach the 90s through the first half of next week, but lower dew points will make the heat feel less oppressive before Gulf moisture begins to return by mid-week.

Tropics: The Atlantic Basin remains quiet. The National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical cyclone development during the next seven days.

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– Dave

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