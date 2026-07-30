Thursday PM Forecast: passing storms with brief peak heat relief

Dangerous heat will ease off as a slow-moving cold front brings higher rain chances through the weekend. Scattered thunderstorms will deliver temporary, afternoon cooling.

Watching the Weekend: frontal system delivers scattered showers and thunderstorms

Still Hot: not to alert levels, but don’t call it a cool down

Typical Summer Routine: warmth and isolated pop-ups next week

Tonight & This Weekend: Any rogue showers will quickly diminish to a partly cloudy sky by midnight. We still won’t get much relief overnight as temperatures only drop into the upper 70s. The sun will send temperatures back into the low 90s on Friday afternoon before some clouds begin to develop. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop, especially north and east of Baton Rouge.





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Up Next: A weakening front will stall over the Gulf Coast states Saturday into Sunday, keeping moisture trapped over the region. While daytime is typically favored for showers and thunderstorms during the warm season, the presence of the front will keep chances going at night as well. Know that there will be a lot of dry time over the weekend, but you may occasionally be chased indoors by a passing storm. Any of them will be capable of gusty winds, small hail, and brief downpours.

An upper-level low will sit over the region late in the weekend into early next week. This pool of cold air high up in the atmosphere acts like an engine for stormy weather but is unusual for our region in summer, and so forecast confidence is low. Typically, this type of setup would lead to cloudier and rainier weather, but moisture may be limited if that weak front manages to surge through. Therefore, the forecast for Sunday and Monday is for some more clouds to be around, with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Both humidity and temperatures will be just a touch lower, with highs in the low 90s. By the middle of next week, the front and trough will diminish, and more typical summer heat, steam, and pop-up storms will resume.

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The Tropics: The Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

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