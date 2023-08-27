Sunday PM Forecast: Excessive rain possible tomorrow before noticeably lower temperatures

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow. Humidity and temperatures will be much lower by the middle of next week.

An ***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** is in effect until 4pm tomorrow for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, we will get down into the upper 70's and low 80's with the chance of a spotty shower. Tomorrow, it will get hot once again but the heat will get cut short by the much needed return of rain. We still could get into the upper 90's with high humidity before any rain arrives. High rainfall rates could happen in some storms tomorrow, and some areas could pick up an inch or more of rain. There is also a low end risk of severe storms with damaging winds being the primary concern.

Up Next: Some lingering showers will be possible Tuesday, but it should not be near the coverage as the day before. Temperatures will be way down and we could struggle to hit the mid 90's. By the middle and end of next week, temperatures will be in the mid and upper 90's, but humidity will be down. Rain will also be hard to come by. There is some early indications that moisture will return to the area by next weekend, but rain chances are kept low for now.



The Tropics:

1. Tropical Storm Idalia: This tropical system is forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen to a hurricane. It is expected to have little to no impact to Louisiana. Residents in Florida should continue to monitor this closely.

2. Hurricane Franklin: Franklin has strengthened into a Hurricane. It is forecast to become a major hurricane but it will stay out in the Atlantic. Residents in Bermuda need to monitor this system closely.

--Balin

