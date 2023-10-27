Sunday PM Forecast: Dense fog possible Monday morning

Dense fog will be possible the next few mornings. Use caution while driving since visibility could get less than a quarter of a mile.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, we will bottom out around 65 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. There will also be the possibility of dense fog in the early morning hours. The fog should start to dissipate by the mid-morning. Some high clouds like we saw today will still stick around. These should start to clear by the evening hours. Our high temperature is going to top out around 87 degrees.

Up Next: We will have the chance of some fog once again Tuesday morning. After that, highs will get into the mid to upper 80's. This will continue to be the high for the next 7 days. There is a low end chance for rain on Thursday and Friday. As of right now, it looks like most will stay dry. Next weekend is already looking dry but since this is 7 days out, things could change.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Tammy is a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds. It is currently moving away from the Lesser Antilles islands. The long term forecast is very uncertain with this system. It is still nothing we need to worry about right now.

Showers and thunderstorms have changed little in organization since this morning in association with a low pressure system located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. However, environmental conditions are favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form before the system moves inland over Nicaragua by early Tuesday. Regardless of development, this system could produce heavy rains over portions of Central America during the next couple of days.

-- Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.