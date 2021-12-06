65°
Sunday Journal: The Bonfires are back
After a cancelled year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christmas Eve tradition of setting bonfires on the levee in St. James Parish has returned.
In 2021, the fires will once again light the way for Papa Noel.
This week on Sunday Journal, audiences enjoy a closer look into the Louisiana tradition and its origins.
