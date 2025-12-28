St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office looking for runaway 16-year-old from Bayou Vista

BAYOU VISTA - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a runaway teen from the Bayou Vista area.

16-year-old Michael Martinez was last seen wearing a black or gray sweatsuit around 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Martinez, about 5-foot-7, weighs about 120 pounds with curly black hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information regarding Martinez's whereabouts is urged to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-8282-1960.