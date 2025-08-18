Sunday Journal: Hurricane Katrina's 20th anniversary and the forecaster who saw it all

NEW ORLEANS - This week on Sunday Journal, take a trip with John Pastorek down to New Orleans, where the shadow of Hurricane Katrina still lingers 20 years later. He spoke with Barry D. Keim, who was the state climatologist in 2005 when the storm hit.

Keim looks back on the hurricane with JP this week on Sunday Journal.