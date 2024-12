Sunday Journal: Bonfiremania in St. James Parish

CONVENT - This week on Sunday Journal, take a trip down the levee with JP and find out what those wooden structures up on the hills mean - and the history behind them.

Bonfiremania in St. James Parish is a way to guide Santa down the river parishes, but it's also a way to gather the community together and share in the holiday spirit. Watch Sunday Journal above and find out how you can join in, too!