Baton Rouge teacher named Louisiana Teacher of the Year

NEW ORLEANS - A Baton Rouge teacher at the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired was named Louisiana's 2027 Teacher of the Year.

Alisha Butler received the honor at the annual Dream Teachers Gala hosted by the Louisiana Department of Education.

Butler will also receive the use of a new Mercedes-Benz for one year.

Lauren Williams Rentrop, of Patterson High School in St. Mary Parish, also won Principal of the Year. It is the gala's 20th anniversary.