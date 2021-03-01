73°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal- 2021 Lenten Season at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge
In 2021, traditions associated with Lenten season have changed at Baton Rouge's St. Joseph Cathedral.
In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences will learn how the COVID-19 health crisis has impacted Lenten season in addition to analyzing other tidbits of information related to the historic Baton Rouge church.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials to update locals with more on rollout of J&J vaccine in...
-
Analysis: How effective is Johnson & Johnson's new COVID vaccine?
-
Sunday Journal- Lent at St. Joseph Cathedral
-
State officials push African-American community to get vaccinated in Ascension Parish
-
BRG to receive largest Pfizer vaccine shipment this week