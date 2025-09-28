Sunday AM Forecast: Warm, dry Sunday. Tropical threats to our east

Sunday will be another warm and mostly quiet day, with highs climbing into the low 90s. Dry air mixing down this afternoon could make it feel a bit less humid at times, but overall it will be a hot finish to the weekend. The week ahead brings a pattern change, with better rain chances and cooler temperatures arriving by mid to late week.

Today and Tonight

High pressure remains in control today, though a weak upper ridge setting up west of our region will allow afternoon temperatures to rise quickly. Expect highs near 90 with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will remain comfortable, falling into the 60s under mostly clear skies.

Up Next

The first half of the workweek stays dry, with afternoon highs running above normal. By midweek, an upper-level trough will approach the region, slightly increasing our chances for showers. A weak front is expected to stall near the coast. Temperatures will trend a bit cooler after for the second half of the week..

Tropics

Hurricane Humberto remains a powerful storm this morning with winds near 150 mph. While it has weakened slightly from its Category 5 peak, Humberto continues to show a well-defined eye and will likely maintain major hurricane strength into Monday. The system is expected to turn northward and then northeast by midweek, staying well offshore of the U.S. but passing close enough to Bermuda for tropical-storm-force winds to be possible there.

We are closely watching Tropical Depression Nine this morning. The system is moving slowly north-northwest, bringing heavy rain across eastern Cuba and the Bahamas. Strengthening is expected over the next couple of days, with TD9 likely becoming a tropical storm later today. It could reach hurricane strength as it nears the Southeast U.S. coast early this week, bringing the risk of heavy rain, wind, and coastal impacts from Florida through the Carolinas, even if the center stays offshore.

