Sunday AM Forecast: very little to no rain expected the next 7 days, hot conditions persist

After the storms yesterday, much less activity is expected the next several days. Without rain to cool us down, highs will be near the triple digits next week.

Today & Tonight: Drier air will be filtering into the area today. This will keep any showers spotty in nature. This is good for outdoor plans, but make sure you are drinking plenty of water and wearing some sunscreen, because it will be a hot one. Another heat advisory has been posted for the area. Peak heat index values will approach 110 degrees. Highs will get into the upper 90's under partly sunny skies. Tonight, skies will be mainly clear, with lows in the upper 70's.

Up Next: Even drier air will filter in next. This will keep us mainly dry through Wednesday, with only a few showers at the end of the week. With it being so dry, temperatures will climb even more. Triple digit temperatures are forecasted Monday and Tuesday, with highs staying well above average through next weekend. The only bit of good news, is that since drier air will be moving in, it will feel slightly less humid outside.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Debby is located in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This storm has winds topping out at 60 mph and it is moving NNW at 13 mph. Debby will track through the eastern Gulf of Mexico, before making landfall in the big bend region of Florida as a Hurricane early Monday. There, it will cause strong winds, storm surge, and heavy rain. This system poses no direct threat to Louisiana.

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles to the east of the Windward Islands is producing an area of showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible over the next week as the system moves quickly westward at around 20 mph, crossing the Windward Islands early this week and moving into the central and western Caribbean by the mid to latter part of this week.

